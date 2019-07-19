Hakan Atilla, a former executive at Turkey's Halkbank arrested in the US in March 2017 for allegedly violating Iran sanctions, was released from prison on Friday.

Atilla, 48, is expected to be deported from the US soon.

Last January, he was found guilty by a jury in New York on five counts related to conspiracy and bank fraud but was acquitted of money laundering.

He was sentenced in May 2018 for 32 months in prison.

Turkey has repeatedly criticised his conviction, calling it "politically motivated."

Atilla freed for good behaviour in jail?