It was a Thursday afternoon when a fire flicked its fury on Turkey’s Dalaman forest land, engulfing 350 hectares of naturally grown pine trees. Fire whirls ripped through to the nearby region of Fethiye. The resin in the pine trees helped spread the orange flames quickly and took at least 17 hours to cool down - the fire was extinguished just after dawn on July 12.

The forest was a tinderbox with the 40km-per-hour winds and the 39C temperature only serving to act as a catalyst for a greater and intense spread of the fire. It took “19 helicopters, 109 street sprinklers, and more than 500 personnel,” to extinguish the inferno, Associate Professor Turkay Turkoglu at the Mugla Sitki Kocman University told TRT World.

More than 250 animals were evacuated from the forest, a local source told TRT World.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, later claimed responsibility for the fires. But this is not the first time the PKK has been linked to forest fires - they have previously claimed responsibility for fires in Izmir, Hatay and the Aegean and Mediterranean region.

And earlier this year, the PKK's Syrian wing, YPG, set fire to agricultural land in Syria, after farmers refused to sell their produce to them. Hundreds of hectares of land in Deir Ezzor and Raqqa went up in smoke, destroying future harvest prospects and income.

“Social and ecological consequences of forest fires are more severe than economic consequences,” Turkoglu said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK terror group has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Fire is unforgiving

Wildfires are often manmade albeit most of them are accidental - and there are a lot of them. “Globally, on average we see 350 to 450 to million hectares burned by wildfires every year. That’s about the size of India,” Milke Flannigan, a wildfire expert at the University of Alberta toldThe Verge.