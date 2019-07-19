Turkey and the United States have clashed over a range of issues in recent years.

Two issues initially strained ties between the two countries, including the US's refusal to extradite the leader of the FETO terror group, Fetullah Gulen, who is responsible for the 2016 coup attempt which killed 251 people and injured thousands. Former US president Barack Obama's controversial policy of supporting the PKK terror group's Syrian wing the YPG in northern Syria was the second blow.

While Turkey sought to purchase the US-made Patriot missile system to shield itself from the increasing use of the offensive-missile warfare in the Middle East, Washington first bought too much time in making the promised delivery and the delay eventually led to a denial, forcing its NATO ally to look for other alternatives.

Russia offered its military hardware to fill the gap and Turkey's procurement of the S-400 was discussed by Ankara and Moscow. With the deal reaching its completion last week, the US responded by removing Turkey from its ambitious F-35 fighter jet programme and there was also talk of imposing economic sanctions among a pack of Republicans.

American ambivalence

US President Donald Trump accepted at the G20 Summit that Turkey had been treated unfairly by the Obama administration, which did not allow Ankara to buy Patriot missiles.

"Turkey is a NATO member and was not treated fairly," Trump said in a joint presser with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, referring to the Obama administration's reluctance to sell Patriots to Turkey in 2013.

Although Turkey had proposed forming a working group to address American concerns about the Russian S-400s, the US never responded to Ankara's offer.

Denying extradition of FETO members

After a bloody coup attempt which was orchestrated by Fetullah Gulen (the leader of FETO), who has been living in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999, Turkey demanded his extradition as a leader of a terror group.

Despite sending thousands of pages of court records and proof, Washington has always been against Ankara’s demand.

Moreover, the FETO carries out its activities in the US without being subjected to any kind of scrutiny or limitation from officials.

The US does not intervene in FETO activities, which spread its terror propaganda and enhance and increase its power through its charity schools and other organisations.

Supporting the YPG in Syria