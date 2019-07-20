The United States’ removal of Turkey from the F-35 joint fighter programme comes at considerable cost to the NATO alliance, overlooking the fact that Turkey has spent millions on developing a $1.5 trillion stealth fighter that was only possible through joint investment in the first place.

But there is a cost for the hasty decision that Washington has overlooked.

Turkey produces nearly 900 parts for the F-35 programme, and its removal will cost the programme an additional $9 billion in taxpayer costs for participants across the board, with losses of at least half a billion dollars.

There’s a strategic price to pay as well, and one that is far more damaging. To deny Turkey, NATO’s second largest army, the F-35 fighter jet is to weaken NATO’s southern flank. For the US, that may not amount to much given how the disdain and disregard it's shown for NATO in recent times.

But NATO is well aware that any Russian incursion into Eastern Europe, through hybrid or conventional warfare, cannot advance without securing its flank from the southern Turkish side. It's perhaps for this reason that NATO has always maintained a sizeable presence in Turkish airfields. It's a matter of force projection.

It's easy to forget that only a short time ago, with conflict raging to Turkey's south in Iraq and Syria, both victims of rampant terrorism and civil war, Turkey was the bulwark against chaos spilling over. Had Daesh reached Central Asia or the Caucuses, Europe would look very different altogether.

Let's be objective though. Washington’s rejection of the S-400, and its consequent suspension of Turkey from the F-35 programme was never about ‘security’.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg himself conceded in clear terms that Turkey has the sovereign right to determine matters of national security and territorial integrity by procuring any equipment of its choosing.

To be fair, NATO’s Secretary General really couldn’t say otherwise given that Greece and Bulgaria, both NATO members, purchased the Russian S-300 missile system with not a single protest raised.

What’s different this time? The US stands to lose.

Russia’s S-400 missile platform is the best in its class and can’t be compared to the US Patriot system. For one, the Patriot is a defensive system. Second, and more importantly, the Patriot platform is surrounded in myth, and what little performance data is available about it shows a shockingly poor performance.

During the 1991 Gulf War, it only achieved a 25 percent to 50 percent intercept ratio, according to a congressional research service that tried to get to the bottom of what happened later.

Those are dicey odds at best, and given Turkey’s geopolitical neighbourhood, procuring a defensive missile system that only works one time in four is something arguably hard to justify to the Turkish electorate.

But then again, maybe the US has worked out the kinks in the Patriot missile system since?

They haven’t. Saudi Arabia learned that first-hand trying to shoot down antiquated scud missiles fired by Yemeni rebels. The very same missiles the Patriot missile system failed to shoot down in the 1991 Operation Desert Storm.

In footage taken of the missiles, some missed, while one pulled a U-turn and exploded in Riyadh itself.

The verdict is out.