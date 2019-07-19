WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nearly 100 injured in Gaza border protests
Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters were martyred, with thousands of others injured.
Nearly 100 injured in Gaza border protests
Medics are affected by tear gas smoke launched by Israeli security forces as they intervene in a demonstration within the "Great March of Return" at Israel-Gaza border in east of Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 5, 2019. / AA
Adam BensaidAdam Bensaid
July 19, 2019

Ninety-seven Palestinians were injured during protests along the Gaza border on Friday, according to the health ministry.

The protesters converged near a security fence that separates Gaza Strip from Israel to demonstrate against Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories.

Of those injured, 47 were harmed by live ammunition, said the ministry. Among the injured are two medical staff and two journalists.

No further information has been given about the state of the injured protesters.

RECOMMENDED

Gaza’s National Authority for Return and Breaking the Siege (NARBS), which organizes weekly rallies, called on Palestinians to attend demonstrations and affirm on their right to return to their villages in historical Palestine.

Earlier on Friday, the NARBS warned Israel against any "escalation" against the Palestinian peaceful protestors.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters have been martyred — and thousands more wounded — by Israeli troops deployed near the buffer zone.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic amenities.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy