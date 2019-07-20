Security officials of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (or KRG) have arrested the main culprit behind the deadly shooting of a Turkish diplomat in the regional capital Erbil, a statement said on Saturday.

The KRG statement said the attacker Mazlum Dag, who was identified two days ago, has been detained, adding search is on for more suspects.

On Wednesday (July 17), Osman Kose, who was serving at Turkey's Consulate General in Erbil city, was killed in an armed attack at a restaurant.

Two Iraqi nationals sitting at the next table were also killed.

TRT World'sCan Hasasu has more from Duhok, northern Iraq.