Thousands of relatives from Bosnia and across Europe gathered in the village of Hambarine for the burial of 86 Bosniak Muslims on Saturday, 27 years after they were killed and dumped in a ravine in one of the most gruesome incidents of the Bosnian war.

The victims, mainly prisoners from the war-era detention camps for non-Serbs near the town of Prijedor, were told they were being released in a prison exchange but instead were driven to the Koricani Cliffs in central Bosnia, lined up by the edge of the ravine and shot by Bosnian Serb forces in August 1992.

Jasna Elezovic, standing by five coffins draped in green cloth which held the remains of her father, brother, two cousins and uncle in the nearby Kamicani graveyard, said their bodies were found only last year.

"It feels like it all happened yesterday... the anguish remains the same," she told Reuters news agency.

Only a dozen of around 200 men survived the massacre, by tumbling or jumping down the steep, 100-metre-deep ravine. The victims were recovered under rocks piled over them to conceal evidence of the atrocity.

Violent ethnic cleansing

Eleven Bosnian Serb ex-policemen were convicted for the crime, including Darko Mrdja who was jailed for 17 years by the Hague-based international war crimes tribunal. The remainder were convicted by the Bosnian war crimes court.