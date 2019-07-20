Polls opened on Sunday for Ukraine's snap parliamentary election that could consolidate the power of new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and hand the novice politician a stronger mandate for driving change in the war-scarred nation.

Zelenskiy dissolved the parliament, Verkhovna Rada, in May following his election as a new president.

The Ukrainian Central Election Commission has registered lists of nominees from 22 political parties, and 24,747 nominees in total.

3,084 more candidates are expected to compete in 199 single-mandate districts.

TRT World'sAksel Zaimovic reports from Kiev.

Polls are not being held in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, and in the east of Ukraine.

According to the polls, 5 parties are expected to pass the 5 percent threshold.

Acting president Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant of the People Party is predicted to get 49.5% percent of votes.