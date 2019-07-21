A heat wave will continue to keep much of the eastern United States in its grip on Sunday, while a cold front that could lower temperatures in the middle of the country may be accompanied by thunderstorms that threaten flash floods.

The National Weather Service says the "oppressive and dangerous" heat wave will abate by Monday and Tuesday.

It's not expected to get much better when the sun goes down, as temperatures are expected to remain at or above the high 26 degrees Celsius.

Inland, strong wind and rain were expected to persist on Sunday in the Midwest, and a cold front stretching between the Central Plains and the Great Lakes region is forecast to move south.

But in addition to cooler temperatures, the cold front is expected to carry showers and thunderstorms, which could lead to heavy rainfall and flash flooding in the Midwest.

Many in areas facing excessive heat this weekend have no air conditioning, and cities have opened cooling shelters. With record- or near-record-high temperatures at night, when many air-conditioned places are closed, the weather can become especially dangerous for people who don't get a chance to cool down, experts say.

The risks are greater for young children, the elderly and the sick.

In Norwich, Connecticut, Larry Konecny watched as one of his workers in a boom lift cleaned the outside of an office building, a couple of stories up. The pair had no choice but to work in 32-degree Celsius heat and stifling humidity because the job needed to be done when office workers were away, Konecny said.

"He's pressure-washing, so the water is splashing," he said. "So at least there's some degree of refreshment."

The heat wave has canceled events across the affected region, including in New York City, where authorities scrubbed a Times Square commemoration of the 1969 moon landing and an outdoor festival featuring soccer star Megan Rapinoe and musician John Legend.