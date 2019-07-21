Ukrainians gave their comedian-turned-president Volodymyr Zelenskiy a mandate to reboot the country's politics on Sunday by handing his party a record score in parliamentary elections, exit polls showed.

Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party took 43.9 percent of the votes — the highest score in a parliamentary election for any party since Ukraine gained its independence with the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

The pro-Moscow Opposition Platform-For Life came second with 11.5 percent, the polls said.

The exit polls only showed results for the half of seats assigned by party lists. The rest, in which members are directly elected in their districts, will be crucial in determining how Zelenskiy will try to form a government.

Full, official results will be announced Monday.

TRT World'sAksel Zaimovic has more from Kiev.

Coalition with rock star?

Without a majority, he will need to form a coalition, most likely looking to another new political force, the Voice party of rock star Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.

It took 6.3 percent, crossing the five percent threshold needed to enter parliament.

The result is the culmination of a stunning turnaround in Ukrainian politics and will bring a host of newcomers into parliament and government.

They will face a long list of challenges in a country heavily dependent on foreign aid and scarred by years of war with Russia-backed separatists.

Speaking shortly after the exit polls were released, the 41-year-old Zelenskiy said his primary goals were to bring peace and tackle corruption.

"Our main priorities — and I repeat this for every Ukrainian — are to end the war, return our prisoners and defeat the corruption that persists in Ukraine," he said at his party's election headquarters.

Zelenskiy's victory in April was seen as a rejection of the country's traditional elite for failing to end the separatist conflict, revive the economy or tackle widespread graft.