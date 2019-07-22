The US Syria envoy landed in Turkey for two-days of talks on the war in Syria, counter-terrorism and security amid Russian and the Syrian regime attacks on demilitarised zones and Ankara's warnings that a military operation south of its border was on the cards.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday Ankara will launch a military operation east of the Euphrates river if a planned safe zone in northern Syria is not established and if threats continue against Turkey.

"If the safe zone is not established and threats towards our country continue, we will launch the operation in the east of the Euphrates," he said.

Turkey has been in talks with the US over the establishment of a safe zone across its border in north-east Syria, where Washington supports the PYD/YPG-dominated SDF militia in a battle against Daesh in Syria.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

"Ambassador Jeffrey is leading an inter-agency delegation to continue discussions with senior Turkish officials to advance issues of mutual interest on Syria to include, addressing Turkey’s legitimate security concerns, the implementation of UNSCR 2254 on the resolution of the Syrian conflict, and our continued efforts to ensure an enduring defeat of ISIS [Daesh]," the US Department of State said on Sunday.