In a surprising revelation made last month, Khalil Sediq, Governor of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, the war-torn nation’s topmost banking authority, admitted that hundreds of thousands of dollars in US currency are being smuggled into the bordering country of Iran, which is currently facing US sanctions.

Sediq, who recently resigned and is on his way out, asserted: “Dollars are being smuggled to Iran in trucks, taxis and even through individuals on foot.”

Afghanistan shares a relatively porous border with Iran, and is often used by Afghan migrants and refugees to escape the increasing conflict.

Aimal Hashoor, the spokesperson at the Central Bank of Afghanistan, confirmed to TRT World that they were aware that smuggling of the currency did take place on Iran’s borders, adding however, that they have little control over what goes on at the frontiers.

“Yes, we do believe that money is being smuggled but I want to add that Central Bank of Afghanistan has no authority over Afghan borders and we don’t have intelligence or spies to confirm or deny to you which country or how much money is being smuggled,” Hashoor said. As per border laws, Afghans are allowed to carry about $10,000 while travelling abroad.

However, Khan Afzal Hadawal, former deputy governor at the Central Bank, has a different take on why illegal cash smuggling might seemed to have increased in the past year. In an interview with TRT World, he traced the trickled-down impact the US sanctions on Iran has had on Afghan businesses. Earlier last year, US President Donald Trump applied sanctions on the state, leading to the fall of Iran’s currency by over 40 per cent.

“US has allowed Afghanistan and a few other countries some exceptions to continue essential trade with Iran. However, there are no exceptions on the banks channels when it comes to dealing with Iran. So then how are businessmen supposed to pay their Iranian counterparts?” he said.

Hadawal explains that the large amounts of cash that are being reported crossing the border is very likely the amount that was already owed to Iran. He also argued that this should not have affected the Afghan currency. “Sure, if businessmen are carrying large amounts of cash across the border it is illegal and for all intents considered smuggling, but there are no other channels for them to use, and the sources of this cash is legitimate,” he insisted.

Sanctions on Iran have already changed the trade and businesses in the region. Despite exceptions, the sanctions have already affected the Chabahar port project, with India having recently announced budget cuts to the funding by almost two thirds. Afghan banks are already hesitant to provide credit to Afghan shipments in Chabahar, disrupting businesses.

This, compounded with Iran’s quickly drying-up foreign reserves, have led Afghan economist Dr Mohammad Najeeb Azizi to believe that smuggling of cash across the border has been encouraged in the past year.

“It is not a new story that dollar is smuggled out of Afghanistan; however, this time the magnitude is titanic and thus a serious concern,” said Azizi, who has studied the post-Taliban Afghan economy in various academic and official capacities.