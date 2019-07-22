Air strikes killed 50 people in northwest Syria on Monday, most of them in a crowded market, a war monitor reported, in the latest violence to plague the opposition bastion.

Thirty five civilians and two unidentified people were killed in raids that hit the vegetable market and surrounding areas in the town of Maaret al-Numan in Idlib province, while six more were killed in regime air strikes on the nearby town of Sarqib, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

More than 100 others were wounded, according to the Britain-based monitor.

"Bodies are lying on the streets. May God take revenge on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Syrian President Bashar Assad) for their crimes," Abdul Rahman al Yasser, a rescuer from Idlib's civil defence team White Helmets searching for bodies under the rubble, told Reuters.

White Helmets volunteer Amir Al Bunni, father of two, also died in the air strikes.

Anas al Dyab, a citizen journalist working with AFP and volunteering for the Helmets died in an attack on Sunday.

Death toll expected to rise

The death toll could still rise as many of those wounded are in a critical condition and some people are still trapped under rubble, the Britain-based monitor said.