Germany’s ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner, has only been in the job for less than two months but has already ruffled some feathers.

On July 17, Linder made a controversial trip to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, in Nagpur, to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The visit caused an uproar on social media due to the symbolism of a German official associating with a far-right organisation, whose adherents have in the past praised the Nazis.

“There is something especially disturbing about the German ambassador, of all people, helping to cover-up the RSS's extreme bigotry (which was partly inspired by the Nazis. Seriously. Look it up if you don't believe me),” South Asia scholar, Audrey Truschke, wrote on Twitter.

In an interview to The Hindu, Linder played the visit down saying: “As far as the RSS goes, I went to educate myself about the organisation. I had read very negative and very positive articles about it, everything from its social engagement to accusations of fascism, and I wanted to make my own impression. So I asked Mr Bhagwat many questions.”

Founded in 1925, RSS is the ideological inspiration for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has been a launch pad for many of its leaders including the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. It is a powerful Hindu far-right group, which advocates for India to be a Hindu nation.

Many historians argue that the group derives its inspiration from Nazi Germany and RSS figures have openly praised Hitler for his persecution of Jews.