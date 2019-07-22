Thousands of people poured into the streets of San Juan on Monday in protests aimed at forcing Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello to resign over offensive chat messages, the latest scandal to hit the bankrupt island struggling to recover from deadly 2017 hurricanes.

Rossello's announcement on Sunday that he would not seek re-election next year and would step down as head of the New Progressive Party seemed to have little effect on the crowds, who called for him to immediately surrender the governorship.

The island's largest newspaper on Monday called on the first-term governor to leave office.

'The power is in the street'

Crowds of people, many dressed in black T-shirts and waving the US island territory's flag filled a major highway in San Juan in the latest in a series of more than a week of protests in the capital and elsewhere.

"They can't deny it: The power is in the street," San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz wrote in a Twitter message on Monday.

Rossello, 40, asked for forgiveness and said he respected the wishes of Puerto Ricans in a message broadcast online on Sunday.

"I know that apologising is not enough," Rossello said in a video posted on Facebook.

"A significant sector of the population has been protesting for days. I'm aware of the dissatisfaction and discomfort they feel. Only my work will help restore the trust of these sectors."

His comments drew outrage from many Puerto Ricans, with social media videos showing San Juan residents leaning out of apartment windows banging pots and pans.

The publication on July 13 of sexist and homophobic chat messages between Rossello and top aides unleashed simmering resentment over his handling of devastating hurricanes in 2017, alleged corruption in his administration, and the island's bankruptcy process.