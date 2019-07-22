Last week’s stepping down of the Environment minister Francois de Rugy marks 15th resignation of Macron’s cabinet.

In order to contest a seat for the next year's local elections, it is expected to further resignations among ministers.

A month after Macron’s coming the office in Elysee Palace, four ministers resigned. Minister of Territorial Cohesion Richard Ferrand resigned on June 19, 2017, after an investigation was opened against him for abuse of public spending in his previous official post.

Just a few days after his resignation, Ferrand was officially elected as leader of governing La Republique En Marche(REM) group in the National Assembly.

Defense Minister Sylvie Goulard left the cabinet on June 20, 2017 due to a preliminary investigation into the judiciary on charges of irregularity with members of the European Parliament (EP) of the Democracy Movement (MoDem).

One day later from Goulard’s stepping down , Justice Minister Francois Bayrou resigned.

Bayrou linked his resignation to an investigation into the alleged corruption in the salaries given to European Parliament members' advisory cadres from the MoDem movement, which Macron allied and led in the general election of the president and deputy.

The same day, another minister parted ways with Macron. Marielle de Sarnez, then the Minister for European Affairs , resigned after appearing her showing a person in the European Parliament as an advisor with false documents.