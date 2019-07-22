A decision by the British Airways (BA) to impose a seven-day suspension on flights to Egypt, citing security concerns, has turned into an aviation fiasco with officials from all sides scrambling to find answers.

On Saturday July 20, the privately-owned BA announced that it's cancelling its one daily flight to Cairo for the next week. Passengers who were about to board the plane were told about the cancellation at the last minute.

Right around the time this was happening, Germany’s Lufthansa, Europe’s largest airline by passenger traffic, also announced the suspension of its flight to Egypt.

But in Cairo, as officials pressed British and European diplomats for an explanation, Lufthansa said it was resuming operations just hours after making the initial announcement.

“This [decision is based on] British Airways’ own assessment and stems from their own safety evaluation department,” Alex Macheras, an aviation analyst, who is closely following the development, told TRT World.

“This has nothing to do with the British government. This has nothing to do with the intelligence, which the government has gathered,” he said, insisting that reports claiming to know more must be disregarded at this point of time.

Egypt complains that BA didn’t inform its officials before making the public disclosure, which comes during the peak tourism season — a key revenue earner for the country.

After a public backlash, Egyptian Aviation Minister Younes El Masry rushed to meet British Ambassador Geoffrey Adams in Cairo on Sunday.

Masry expressed his “dismay” over the unilateral decision, saying Egyptian authorities weren’t even informed beforehand.

“The British Ambassador apologised to the Minister of Aviation for not informing Egyptian authorities before the decision was issued, stressing that the decision is not related to security measures at the Egyptian airports,” his ministry said in a statement.

Egyptians took to Twitter to point out that there are already too many checks at Cairo airport.

There was also confusion over an old travel advisory posted on the website of the British government, warning its citizens against going to certain parts of Egypt including the restive Sinai region and the resort city of Sharm el Sheikh.

Many news websites quoted a specific part of the advisory as claiming “a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation”.