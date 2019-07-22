US is working with Pakistan to find a way out of the war in Afghanistan and is ready to mediate on Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, President Donald Trump, speaking at a White House meeting with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Monday.

Trump claimed he could end the nearly two-decade-old war in a matter of days but that it would kill millions of people and wipe the country "off the face of the earth."

"I could win that war in a week. I just don't want to kill 10 million people," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "If I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth.

It would be gone. It would be over, literally, in 10 days."

Trump held out the possibility of restoring US aid to Pakistan, depending upon what is worked out while Khan told the US president there was only one solution for Afghanistan and that a peace deal with the Taliban was closer than it had ever been.

He said he hoped in the coming days to be able to urge the Taliban to continue the talks.

Uneasy ties

Trump wants to wrap up the US war in Afghanistan and sees Pakistan's cooperation as crucial to any deal to end the war and ensure the country does not become a base for militant groups like Daesh or Al Qaeda.

Washington wants Islamabad to pressure Afghanistan's Taliban into a permanent ceasefire and participation in talks with the Afghan government.

Trump last year slashed millions of dollars of security assistance to Islamabad, which it accused of serving as a safe haven for militants. Pakistan has denied the accusations.

In recent years relations between the US and Pakistan have resembled a yo-yo.

In November 2018, Trump tweeted, "We no longer pay Pakistan the $Billions because they would take our money and do nothing for us, Bin Laden being a prime example, Afghanistan being another."

That statement created a furore in Islamabad.

Khan, the former captain of the Pakistani cricket team who assumed office last fall, fired back.

He tweeted that Pakistan has suffered 75,000 casualties and lost $123 billion in the "US War on Terror," despite the fact that no Pakistanis were involved in the September 11 attacks. He said the US has only provided a "minuscule" $20 billion in aid.

Now, both countries are trying to smooth tensions.