Six people, including a child, were injured after one of two rockets believed to have been fired from a YPG-controlled area of Syria landed on a house in a Turkish border town on Monday night, the provincial governor's office said.

Extensive security measures is being deployed in the Ceylanpinar district in southern Sanliurfa province where the rocket landed and an investigation had begun, the statement added.

The Turkish army responded with heavy artillery fire to various positions, Turkey's National Defence Ministry said, adding that it's being done within the scope of self-defence.

“As a result of this response, seven targets were destroyed in Syria,” the ministry said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the United States and is spearheaded by the YPG terror group, controls much of northern and eastern Syria.