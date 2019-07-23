Pakistan's main spy agency provided the US with a lead that helped them find and kill Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday.

Khan, who is visiting Washington on his first official trip, made his claim in an interview with Fox News when he was asked whether his country would release a jailed doctor whose fake immunisation drive helped the US track and kill bin Laden in 2011.

"This is a very emotive issue, because Shakeel Afridi in Pakistan is considered a spy," he told host Bret Baier, referring to the doctor.

The fake immunisation campaign had also contributed to the spread of polio in the country in the aftermath of bin Laden's killing, with militant groups targeting polio vaccinators in the region, saying the healthcare drive was a cover for US spies.

Pakistan is one of the few countries that still harbours the polio virus, including a strain found nowhere else in Asia.

"We in Pakistan always felt that we were an ally of the US and if we had been given the information about Osama bin Laden, we should have taken him out."

Baier then asked if Khan understood the skepticism around the Inter Services Intelligence agency (ISI) for leaking key information, to which Khan replied:

"And yet it was ISI that gave the information which led to the location of Osama bin Laden.

"If you ask CIA it was ISI which gave the initial location through the phone connection."

It was not immediately clear what Khan was referring to and he did not provide more detail.

A war of words erupted between US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter in November 2018.