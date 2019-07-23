In July and August 2014, Israel launched a devastating war on Gaza, which left at least 2,251 Palestinians dead.

Of these casualties, the vast majority were civilians caught up in the Israeli army’s relentless bombardment of the densely populated territory - home to around two million people.

In addition to the human cost, Palestinians in Gaza faced the arduous task of rebuilding. The region's infrastructure was turned to rubble, sewage systems and roads were damaged, and the ongoing siege meant supplies for reconstruction were in short order.

TRT World spoke to one survivor of the onslaught, Yasir Mahmoud Lotfi Alhaj, about the day he lost everything and everyone he loved, and how he rebuilt his life.

Yasir’s family home was bombed on July 10 2014, just two days after Israel began its bombing campaign.

He was on his way back from meeting some friends and was just 100 metres away from his house when an Israeli strike hit his building, killing his entire family.

“There was my dad, my mother, three brothers, three sisters...all of them were martyred, everyone who was in the house was martyred,” he told TRT World, adding that his family received no prior warning of the attack.

“We were not warned [by Israel] at all, no phone calls, no alarm, no anything. Not even the neighbours, most of them were in their houses and they were all injured.”

The Israeli attack destroyed three houses and more than 40 people were injured in the bombing.

But Yasir knew none of that in the immediate aftermath of the strike. Instead, he was struck with shock, his vision blanketed in smoke, he stood in silence waiting for someone to come over and tell him what had happened.

Eventually, neighbours began to come out.

Yasir asked them what was hit and they responded that it was the ‘house on the corner’.

He tried to wrap his mind around why the house would have been targeted. No one inside was involved in combat - Israel had no reason to attack it.

But such thoughts quickly gave way to the immediate concern of what had happened to his family.

He headed over to the rubble of his house and with his relatives began looking for his loved ones, who he soon discovered.