Former Chinese premier Li Peng has died at the age of 91, state media said on Tuesday.

Li, known as the "Butcher of Beijing" for his role in the Tiananmen Square crackdown on June 4, 1989, died on Monday night, more than three decades after his government authorised a bloody suppression of student-led pro-democracy protests in the early hours of June 4, 1989.

He died of an unspecified illness in Beijing after he failed to respond to medical treatment, the official news agency Xinhua said.

The ex-premier had previously battled bladder cancer.

Tiananmen Square protests

Along with then-paramount leader Deng Xiaoping, Li was seen as an unapologetic hard-liner responsible for ordering the assault that crushed weeks of demonstrations by protesters in central Beijing.

He stayed at the top of the Communist regime for more than a decade, while remaining a hated symbol of the repression until his death.

After vast crowds of students, workers and others had been encamped for weeks in Tiananmen Square to demand change, Li proclaimed martial law on May 20, 1989.

Two weeks later, on the nights of June 3-4, the military put a bloody end to the protests, killing hundreds of unarmed civilians –– by some estimates more than 1,000.

Though the decision to send in the troops was a collective one, Li was widely held responsible for the bloody crackdown.

Its taint trailed him through to the end of his official political career in 2003, with his trips abroad generating widespread protests –– such as in Paris in 1996, where more than 2,000 took to the streets to decry his welcome by president Jacques Chirac.

Nevertheless, he remained a member of the elite Politburo Standing Committee for 15 years and for most of the 1990s ranked number two behind then Chinese president Jiang Zemin.

He held the premiership for 11 years until 1998 and was chairman of China's Communist-controlled parliament until 2003.

Adopted son

Li spent his childhood in the shadow of Zhou Enlai, China's premier for nearly three decades and possibly the Communist Party's most skilled politician.

Born in 1928 in the southwestern province of Sichuan, Li was adopted at the age of three by Zhou after his Communist father became a "martyr of the Revolution," killed by the Kuomintang in 1931.