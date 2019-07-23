TÜRKİYE
Turkey to resolutely continue protecting its borders and people - Oktay
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay says armed forces will respond with more severity after a rocket attack near a border city injured six people
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay speaks during a business forum in Ankara, Turkey on July 23, 2019. / AA
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
July 23, 2019

Turkey will resolutely continue protecting its borders and people, the country's vice president said on Tuesday in the wake of a rocket attack in Turkey's south-east, which injured six people.

"Our armed forces immediately responded to the attack and from now on will respond with more severity," Fuat Oktay said at a Turkey-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Ankara.

"Turkey will resolutely continue protecting its borders and people," he added.

Six people, including one child, were injured on Monday when one of two rockets fired from Syria hit a residential area in Ceylanpinar in the southeastern Sanliurfa province.

Turkey's National Defense Ministry said seven targets were destroyed on the Syrian side.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Turkey has decried the cross-border threat from terrorist groups Daesh and the PKK/YPG.

At least 319 people have lost their lives in Daesh attacks in Turkey. The terror organisation has targeted civilians in bomb, rocket, and gun attacks, including cross-border hits in 2016.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.

The group is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. Since 2016, Turkey has led two military operations in northern Syria against terror groups.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
