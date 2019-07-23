WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pregnant teens in Sierra Leone hope for law change to continue schooling
If you’re pregnant, you can’t attend school in Sierra Leone - with one exception. Will the law change in November so that all girls have a chance to continue their education?
Pregnant teens in Sierra Leone hope for law change to continue schooling
Mariatu Sesay is a young mother who got pregnant at the age of 14. / TRTWorld
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
July 23, 2019

“Even though I was pregnant, I still wanted to continue studying,” says Mariatu Sesay, a 15-year-old mother. Sesay was afraid to go to school during her pregnancy because of the government ban on pregnant girls attending classes.

“I love school. That's what made me want to continue,” Sesay continues. “When I showed up people would ridicule me, but I summoned the courage."

Sesay owes her ability to continue her education mainly to the protection of her school’s principal. "I violated the law of the government,” Eric Conteh says. “The current minister said we should actually ban children who are pregnant..."

Lower Dibia Secondary School is the only known school in Sierra Leone that permits pregnant girls to continue their education.

TRT World’s Sharon Ogunleye has more.

RECOMMENDED

Another teenager whose name has been changed for her protection says she was kicked out of school as well as her parents’ home.

“I want the world to know that just because someone falls pregnant, it doesn’t mean their life is over, or they can’t continue their education,” Rose says. “Everyone makes mistakes.”

Rose hopes that the government ban on pregnant girls attending schools is overturned so she can fulfil her dream of becoming a journalist.

The government justifies the ban by saying it protects pregnant girls from peer ridicule and prevents further teen pregnancies by discouraging other students from becoming pregnant. 

There are separate study centres for pregnant girls to attend classes. Yet rights groups say this practice stigmatises young girls and demand the ban be lifted.

The court ruling on this controversy is expected in November, as young girls across Sierra Leone hope to continue their education without being penalised for becoming pregnant.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe