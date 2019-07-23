It took seven months, but President Donald Trump on Tuesday finally got a Senate-confirmed secretary of defence to succeed Jim Mattis.

Mark Esper, an Army veteran and former defence industry lobbyist, won Senate confirmation by a vote of 90-8 and was sworn in at the White House by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in a ceremony attended by Trump and several members of Esper's family.

"He's going to be a great one," Trump said.

Esper's swearing-in ended the longest period the Pentagon has gone without a confirmed leader in its history.

The turmoil atop the Pentagon began when Mattis stepped down last New Year's Eve after a series of policy disputes with Trump.

He offered to stay two more months to get a successor in place and ensure continuity, but Trump said no.

The president was high on Mattis at the start of his administration. He liked to call the retired Marine general "Mad Dog," but the affection waned and shortly before Mattis quit Trump referred to him as "sort of a Democrat."

Even with Esper now in charge, the problem of leadership instability at the Pentagon is not fully resolved. There still is no Senate-confirmed deputy secretary of defence, though David Norquist on Tuesday was nominated for the post and is scheduled to have a confirmation hearing Wednesday.

Norquist has been filling in as deputy since January; his regular job is Pentagon budget chief.

The senior leadership vacancies increased again last week with the departure of David Trachtenberg, the Pentagon's second-ranking civilian policy official.

Beyond that, the No. 2-ranking military officer, Gen. Paul Selva, is retiring Friday as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

No Senate confirmation hearing has been set for the man picked by Trump to replace Selva: Gen.John Hyten, who has been commander of U.S. nuclear forces as head of US Strategic Command.

A military officer has accused Hyten of sexual misconduct . An investigation found insufficient evidence to charge Hyten, but some members of Congress have raised questions about that process. It's unclear when or whether Hyten's nomination will proceed.