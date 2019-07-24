A former Turkish banking executive, who was released from a federal US prison last week, arrived in Istanbul on Wednesday.

A Turkish Airlines plane carrying Mehmet Hakan Atilla landed at Istanbul Airport at around 0830 GMT (11:30 am local time) after it took off from the New York JFK International Airport.

Atilla, 48, the former deputy director general at Turkish state lender Halkbank, was sentenced in May 2018 in New York for violating US sanctions on Iran.

However, the judge allowed the time he had served after being arrested a year earlier to be credited in the sentence, and his release on July 19 was announced earlier due to good behaviour.

On Sunday, Atilla was moved to York County Prison in Pennsylvania for deportation.