Top Turkish and Jordanian officials sought to deepen relations in talks on Tuesday, days after the kingdom restored full ties with Ankara’s ally Qatar, in what officials say is a realignment by Jordan away from longtime Gulf partners.

Visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, and Turkey’s intelligence chief, defence minister and military chief of staff also had talks with senior Jordanian officials, diplomatic sources said.

A brief foreign ministry statement said both countries had agreed to “develop their ties and expand economic cooperation and deepen coordination on regional issues.”

In a snub to Saudi Arabia, Jordan appointed a new ambassador to Doha last Tuesday, two years after withdrawing its ambassador in solidarity with Gulf allies who cut ties with Doha, accusing it of backing terrorism, a charge Qatar denies.

Officials and diplomats privately say the warming of ties with Turkey and Qatar is a turnaround in a foreign policy that has in recent years backed Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates on most regional and inter-Arab conflicts.

Amman has long depended on Arab monarchies in the Gulf to shore up its debt-burdened economy.

However, Gulf states in recent years reneged on pledges to help debt-burdened Amman with billions of dollars to soften the impact of International Monetary Fund austerity reforms on its cash strapped economy.