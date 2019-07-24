US national security adviser John Bolton met with South Korean officials on Wednesday to discuss major bilateral issues amid South Korea's trade spat with Japan, stalled nuclear talks with North Korea, and a regional air space dispute on Tuesday.

Bolton is meeting South Korea's chief of National Security Office Chung Eui-yong, Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in Seoul to discuss issues including denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and ways to strengthen the South Korea-US alliance.

On his arrival in South Korea late on Tuesday, Bolton tweeted that he was "looking forward to productive meetings with the leadership of our important ally and partner so vital to Indo-Pacific security and prosperity".

The South Koreans are expected to bring up a trade dispute with US ally Japan, which has restricted exports of high-tech materials to South Korea.

Seoul has said the curbs could hurt global tech companies including Apple which use South Korean semiconductors and displays and has asked the United States to help resolve the dispute.

Japan, which has denied that a dispute over compensation for South Koreans forced to work for Japanese occupiers during World War Two is behind the export curbs, is now considering removing South Korea from a Japanese "white list" of countries with minimum trade restrictions, which would impose tougher conditions.