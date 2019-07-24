Turkish military officials and their US counterparts launched talks to establish a “safe zone” in northern Syria, Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Turkey has conducted two major military operations in northwestern Syria – Operations Euphrates Shield in 2016 and Olive Branch in 2018 – to purge the region of terrorist groups.

These include Daesh and the YPG, which is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

The US backed the PYD/YPG-dominated SDF militia in a battle for Daesh's last territory in Syria.

As both sides thrash out their plan for a safe zone, Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are prepping for battle.

"We prepared these armoured vehicles for the next battle," Free Syrian Army fighter Ahmet Mahmoud al Raslan told TRT World.