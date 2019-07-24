Russia's embassy in Seoul on Wednesday denied that Moscow had formally apologised over an alleged airspace violation the previous day after South Korea said that Russia had expressed "deep regret" while blaming an equipment malfunction.

A Russian military aircraft entered airspace near a group of islets claimed by both South Korea and Japan on Tuesday, during a long-range joint air patrol by Russian and Chinese aircraft, according to South Korea and Japan, which both scrambled fighter jets in response.

South Korean warplanes fired flares and hundreds of warning shots near the Russian aircraft, and the incident triggered a round of diplomatic protests by countries in the region.

An unidentified Russian military attache in Seoul told South Korean officials that the military plane appeared to have "entered an unplanned area due to a device malfunction", said Yoon Do-han, a press secretary at South Korea's presidential office.

"Russia has conveyed its deep regret over the incident and said its defence ministry would immediately launch an investigation and take all necessary steps," Yoon said.

"The officer said such a situation would have never occurred if it followed the initially planned route."

It was not immediately clear if Yoon meant the attache was speaking officially on behalf of the Russian government but Russia's embassy in Seoul denied that it had apologised.

"The Russian side did not make an official apology," the embassy in Seoul said, adding it had noted many inaccuracies in the comments by South Korea, Interfax reported.

Russia's public statements on the issue have not mentioned any technical problems, nor has Russia announced any investigation or acknowledged a violation of South Korean air space.

South Korea's defence ministry said that after initially admitting a possible mistake and expressing regret on Tuesday, Russian officials on Wednesday sent South Korea an official document stating that its aircraft did not violate any air space.