They both have eyebrow-raising blonde hairstyles, a history of controversies surrounding alleged racist comments, and are known for their compulsive womanising, but is that where the comparisons end?

Donald Trump has lavished praise on his new British counterpart, Boris Johnson, who takes over as prime minister after fellow Conservative Theresa May stepped down.

The US president said the Conservative British politician “will be great” for the top job and spoke approvingly about comparisons some in the British media had made. “They call him Britain’s Trump,” he said.

The pair share a long history of controversies on subjects as varied as race and marital fidelity.

On Islam, Trump campaigned on a platform of banning Muslims from entering the US. While Johnson has shied away from such calls, he was a fierce critic of Islam before campaigning for senior political office.

In a 2006 book, Johnson wrote: “Islam inherently inhibits the path to progress and freedom.”