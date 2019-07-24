Recent proposals by US officials on the establishment of a safe zone in Syria fall short of what is needed, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

New US proposals on a Syria safe zone are not at all satisfactory for Turkey, Cavusoglu told a press conference after meeting his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada Colindres.

Ankara and Washington need to make an agreement as soon as possible because Turkey has run out of patience, he said.

The establishment of a long-awaited committee to revise Syria’s constitution is on the horizon and might be announced in the coming days, he added.

Earlier this week, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and US envoy to Syria James Jeffrey met in the capital Ankara to exchange views along with military officials from both sides.

The only military force that is ready, competent, and appropriate for the establishment of a safe zone in northern Syria is the Turkish armed forces, Akar had told acting US defence secretary, Mark Esper, before he was confirmed as such on Tuesday.

'Cooperation should be transparent'