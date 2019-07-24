Turkey is among the top five summer holiday destinations for Europeans in 2019, according to TUI Group which analyses holiday bookings with Europe’s largest travel group.

In 2019, Spain remains the top of the list for summer holiday among European tourists, closely followed by Greece.

Turkey is the third most visited destination while Italy and Cyprus Island are fourth and fifth of the list.

Moreover, the report emphasised that Turkey enjoyed the highest increase in the number of incoming tourists among the top five countries.

Turkey’s southern coastal city of Antalya, in particular, is experiencing a tourism boom this summer.

More than 95,000 tourists arrived in Antalya by plane on July 13 alone, marking a record for arrivals in a day to the city.