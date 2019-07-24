The controversy over Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini's League (Lega) party allegedly taking money from Russia to influence the recent European elections has now surrounded Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who is scheduled to address the issue before the country's senate on Wednesday.

BuzzFeed News has a transcript of an audio recording at the Metropol Hotel in Moscow, Russia, in which six men, three Russians and three Italians, can be heard. The news outlet has identified one of the Italians as Gianluca Savoini, whom it describes as “a close aide of Europe’s most powerful far-right leader, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini”.

According to BuzzFeed News, the men are negotiating a deal to secretly channel tens of millions of dollars of Russian oil money to the Northern League party, which would be against Italian electoral law.

The tape allegedly contains a recording made on October 18, 2018 in Moscow and details how about $65 million would be transferred to the European election campaign of Salvini’s League party.

BuzzFeed News has noted that at the time of the meeting in 2018, while it was legal for Italian parties to accept money from foreign donors, the amount was capped at 100,000 euros. This loophole was closed in January 2019. Even considering the 2018 law, the amount that the League party stood to gain from the Russian oil deal was much more.

Conte, the head of a coalition between the League and the populist Five Star Movement, according to the Guardian, said he would speak to the parliament after Salvini. Conte has not responded to the allegations in any detail.