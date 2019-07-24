In a country like Zimbabwe, where Muslims are a tiny minority, making up just one percent of the population, the community – along with other minority groups – usually takes what could be deemed as offensive acts by the majority as part of everyday life. Despite constitutional provisions guaranteeing the rights of minorities, in public places, institutions and gatherings it is usually taken for granted that nothing is amiss as long as the majority are happy. Until one Muslim family felt enough was enough and decided to push back.

The resulting legal ruckus – as the usually reclusive Muslim community pursues what it believes are its constitutionally-enshrined rights – has brought to the fore the debate about how far minorities’ rights are respected in the country.

In late 2018, Yusuf Ismail, the teenage son of businessman Mohammed Ismail, was barred from St John’s College, an elite school where he was in Form 5 – a pre-university level in Zimbabwe’s education system. The boy, who is training to be a cleric, had refused to shave his nascent beard in conformity with the school’s regulations which required that all students be clean-shaven.

When his father agreed to the regulations on his son’s behalf when Yusuf enrolled at the school in 2013, they had appeared harmless… until five years later when his son’s beard came through.

Ismail challenged his child’s suspension from school on the basis that he was being discriminated against on the grounds of his religious beliefs. He believes the school regulations are discriminatory and unconstitutional.

In January, the High Court threw the case out, ruling that the parent had freely agreed to the regulations and therefore cannot suddenly seek exemption for his son years down the line. The court said the pupil should abide by the school regulations in order to maintain the private school’s objectives and ethos.

“The Code of Conduct applied to all the learners alike and did not discriminate on any grounds. The school in effect expected every pupil to maintain the ‘St John’s College’ educational and ethical standards as espoused in the Code of Conduct,” said High Court judge, Justice Alphas Chitakunye .

“Even if the application had been a declaration against the provisions in the code of conduct that would not have succeeded as I am of the view that it is for the pupil to conform to school regulations and not to school regulations to conform to individual pupil’s belief and standards no matter how dearly one holds to such beliefs,” the judge added.

This forced Ismail to appeal to the Supreme Court. In early June the court of appeal ruled that the High Court had not erred in rejecting his claim of discrimination on the grounds of faith.

This prompted the businessman to take his case to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt), the highest court in the country, as he seeks to assert his son’s religious rights which he believes are being violated by the school’s continued refusal to allow him to attend classes.

“We have filed the case with the Constitutional Court and I understand that the other side has also filed their own arguments, but we don’t know when the court will sit down to decide on the case,” Ismail’s lawyer, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, who is also a University of Zimbabwe law lecturer, told TRT World in an interview.

This is the latest of the cases of noisy friction between religion and the right to education. In the past, similar cases have had different outcomes depending on whether the school involved was a public or private one, as arguments on discrimination have tended to carry more weight when the institution in question is run and funded by the government.

In 2016, the ConCourt dismissed an application by four Jehovah’s Witness parents of children at an Anglican school who were against the school’s regulation that required every pupil to attend chapel sessions. In this ruling Justice Bharatkumar Patel highlighted that the private school had the right to enforce its rules and that every parent or guardian with a child enrolled at the school was obliged to abide by the institution’s policies.

“Given that this contractually agreed stipulation is intended to apply to all pupils without distinction, I do not think that it is necessarily discriminatory on the grounds of religion,” wrote the judge in the ruling. “Every parent who agrees to this condition does so willingly and actively chooses to abide by it implications. Thus, as I have stated earlier in relation to the right to education, it cannot be said that this mutually agreed condition per se amounts to discriminatory treatment at the point of admission to the school.”

In 2007, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of an eight-year-old Rastafarian schoolboy who had been barred from attending a public school in Harare because of his dreadlocks. The court ruled that the school had violated the boy’s constitutional rights.