Several planes at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport have been cancelled or delayed due to an issue with the airport's refuelling system.

Third-party company Aircraft Fuel Supply is reported to have a fault in their system, which is being addressed by both Schiphol and the company.

"Aircraft Fuel Supply, a third-party company that controls aircraft fuel supply, currently has a fault in their system," spokeswoman Willemeike Koster said.

No precise reason was given, but "it has no relation with the heat," the spokeswoman said.

The Netherlands recorded its highest temperature ever on Wednesday, with 38.8 degrees Celsius (101.8F) reported in the southern town of Gilze-Rijen.

The problem, which began in the early afternoon, blocked around 50 planes within a few hours at one of Europe's busiest hubs in peak holiday season.