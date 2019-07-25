WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three blasts kill at least 12, wound dozens in Afghan capital
Five employees from the ministry of mines and petroleum were killed and 10 were wounded in a bus attack, officials said, in addition to seven fatalities and more than 20 injured in a second explosion in the same area.
Three blasts kill at least 12, wound dozens in Afghan capital
Afghan police arrive at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday, July 25, 2019. / AP
Saliha ErenSaliha Eren
July 25, 2019

Three bombs struck the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, including one on a bus carrying government employees, killing a total of at least 12 people, officials said.

Five employees from the ministry of mines and petroleum were killed and 10 were wounded in the bus attack, the officials said, adding that seven people were killed and more than 20 wounded in the second explosion.

"First, a magnetic bomb pasted onto a minibus exploded, then a suicide bomber blew himself near the bus attack site and the third blast happened when a car was blown up by unknown militants," said Nasrat Rahimi, an interior ministry spokesman in Kabul.

"The death toll from the three blasts could rise," he said.

RECOMMENDED

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attacks that came as US Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with top US and NATO officials in Kabul.

The US is trying to negotiate a deal that would see foreign forces pull out of Afghanistan in return for various security guarantees by Taliban militants, including a pledge that the country will not become a safe haven for terror groups.

Afghan security experts said the insurgents were increasing attacks to gain greater leverage in the peace talks.

The eighth round of talks is expected to begin this month in Qatar.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu