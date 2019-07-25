Three bombs struck the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, including one on a bus carrying government employees, killing a total of at least 12 people, officials said.

Five employees from the ministry of mines and petroleum were killed and 10 were wounded in the bus attack, the officials said, adding that seven people were killed and more than 20 wounded in the second explosion.

"First, a magnetic bomb pasted onto a minibus exploded, then a suicide bomber blew himself near the bus attack site and the third blast happened when a car was blown up by unknown militants," said Nasrat Rahimi, an interior ministry spokesman in Kabul.

"The death toll from the three blasts could rise," he said.