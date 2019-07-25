British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that he was launching a new approach to drive independent trade policy and so would not nominate a UK commissioner to take a place in the new European Commission.

"I want to start unshackling our officials to undertake this new mission (to strike trade deals) right away. So we will not nominate a UK commissioner for the new commission taking office on the first of December, under no circumstances," he told parliament in his inaugural speech to the chamber.

"Today is the first day for a new approach which will end with our exit from the EU on the 31st of October.

Johnson had also held his first Cabinet meeting as prime minister, where he pledged to break the Brexit impasse that brought down predecessor Theresa May.

He told his top team in 10 Downing St. that Britain was at "a pivotal moment in our country's history."

Protests also erupted on Downing Street against Boris Johnson on his first day on the job.

The former London mayor took office on Wednesday and swept out more than half the ministers who served Theresa May in the difficult closing months of her premiership.

Johnson appointed former Deutsche Bank trader Sajid Javid as finance minister and Brexit hardliner Dominic Raab as foreign secretary and named Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of an arch-Brexiteer faction of Conservatives, as leader of parliament's lower House of Commons.

He installed other loyalists in place of cabinet members who backed May's efforts to ram through an unpopular European divorce deal.

The new British prime minister also gave his younger brother Jo Johnson a job in his new government on Wednesday, appointing him as a minister of state at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the PM's office said in a statement.

Johnson delivered a characteristically optimistic speech on Wednesday in which he vowed to steer Britain "out of the EU on October 31 – no ifs or buts".

It is a big promise that threatens to backfire and spell a premature end to Johnson's lifelong dream if he fails to deliver.

Johnson argues that his threat of a chaotic "no-deal" divorce will force EU leaders to relent and give Britain better terms that would let it pursue trade deals with powers like China and the United States.

Brexit backers in parliament had accused May of ignoring voters' wishes by promising to keep the UK closely tied to EU economic rules if necessary to preserve a free-flowing border between EU member Ireland and Britain's Northern Ireland.