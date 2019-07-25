Former British ambassador Sir Kim Darroch’s leaked cables have kicked up a lot of dust given that the UK’s relationship with the US was seen as key to Boris Johnson’s early period in office as Prime Minister. A quick trade deal with America would be a catalyst for others to follow and would give Britain’s economy a shot in the arm to help it deal with a post hard-deal Brexit economic shock.

But there are a lot of myths and clichés to unpack there.

Firstly, the ‘special relationship’ is really nothing more than a journalist’s cliché. It doesn’t really exist and is just something peddled on the American side to make the incumbent British PM feel good.

Secondly, given Trump’s unique personality disorders and Johnson’s poor political skills, let alone his rampant lying, it’s hard to imagine these two getting on very well for long.

True, Trump says he likes Boris. He warms to the British leader’s bumbling personality and sees similarities in his own flawed character. But that warmth won’t last long once Johnson makes a stand against Trump on what the US president sees as key components of a US-UK trade deal, notably American firms getting the rich pickings from the part privatisation of the National Health Service and for hormone-injected meats from US farmers to be sold in UK supermarkets.

A short-lived honeymoon

If these two are no go areas (and it’s likely that Johnson will make them so), then the honeymoon will be short-lived and the idea of a fast track trade deal (which normally takes years to put together) will quickly find itself on the side of the freeway, with the bonnet up.

The problem with Trump’s style is that he doesn’t even offer his own technocrats the chance to follow up and begin the arduous process; he’s not a negotiator nor a businessman of any merit and so his own petulance will kill it off there and then.

So, Johnson needs to prepare for this likely scenario and not invest too much time in it. What he needs to do is engage on a serious level French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the new European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

His strength is his stoic resolve to leave the EU on October 31, which has already changed entirely the way the EU regards Brexit and the kind of deal it needs to offer the UK.

The BBC recently reported that the lacklustre former German defence minister, now the new EU Commission boss, has already signalled that she could accept an extension to the October 31 deadline.

But it’s what the BBC didn’t report that matters. Detail.

It failed to add that Brexit negotiators are bracing themselves for Johnson and are already talking about offering a much better deal which could involve linking the £39billion pound ($48.9billion) divorce settlement to a future trade deal and, crucially, scrapping the rule about Britain not being able to negotiate trade deals during the ‘withdrawal’ period being.