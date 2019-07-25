Europe experiences its second heatwave of the summer
WORLD
5 MIN READ
Europe experiences its second heatwave of the summerRecord breaking temperatures force Europeans out on to beaches, lakes, and fountains to cool off.
Kadie Lane, plays in the fountain at Alnwick Gardensin Alnwick, England, Wednesday July 24, 2019, as the country experiences a heatwave / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
July 25, 2019

Europe is experiencing its second heatwave of the summer as temperatures hovered close to or above the forties in parts of the continent.

Meteorologists are warning residents not to make unnecessary journeys and politicians are calling on employers to take the necessary precautions to protect their workers.

In London, the Met Office recorded the country's highest July temperature at 36.9 degrees celsius.

For many the hot weather forced them out on to beaches and anywhere where they could cool off.

SOURCE:TRT World
