Bernie Madoff, the fund manager who swindled thousands of US investors and is now at a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina, has asked for clemency from US President Donald Trump.

According to the listing on the Department of Justice website, Madoff would like a commutation of his sentence of 150 years, which is effectively a life sentence. The fact that he is asking for a commutation and not a pardon means he will still be considered guilty of his crime, but won’t have to be in prison anymore.

Madoff used to run an asset management firm in New York City, Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities, which was in fact an elaborate Ponzi scheme.

A Ponzi scheme is when you pay ‘profits’ to clients from new investments made by others, without an actual influx of money from investments. It ends when new investors dry up and old investors find out their money is mostly gone.

Madoff’s actions as a white-collar criminal affected thousands of people and lost them billions of dollars.

One of his sons, Mark, committed suicide in 2010, and his other son, Andrew, died of cancer four years later.

Madoff says he feels guilty for Mark’s death. In a 2013 interview from prison, Madoff said he was “responsible for my son Mark’s death and that’s very, very difficult”. Madoff added: “I live with that. I live with the remorse, the pain I caused everybody, certainly my family, and the victims.”

Madoff was arrested in December 2008 and sentenced to 150 years in prison in 2009 for 11 felony charges, including money laundering, perjury and falsifying financial documents.

Now 81, he apparently wants to spend the rest of his life as a free man.