The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) on Thursday lowered its one-week repo rate by 425 basis points.

The bank's policy rate, known as one-week repo rate, fell to 19.75 percent, down from 24 percent.

"Recently released data indicate a moderate recovery in the economic activity," the CBRT announced.

The decision came in a statement from the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the fifth of eight meetings scheduled for 2019.