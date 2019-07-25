Turkish and US officials will continue to discuss a planned safe zone in northern Syria, Turkish military officials said on Thursday after Ankara warned that it would launch a cross-border operation if a deal was not reached.

Following a US decision to withdraw from northern Syria last year, the two NATO allies agreed to create a safe zone in the region that would be cleared of the YPG group, which is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist outfit.

The PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist group by the US, EU and Turkey, has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state that has claimed at least 40,000 lives.

Turkey has been infuriated by US support for the YPG - which the United States has armed and trained under the pretext of fighting Daesh- and has demanded that Washington sever ties.

Ankara argues the supporting a terror group to fight another terror group makes no sense.

After US special envoy for Syria James Jeffrey held talks with Turkish officials, Turkey said on Wednesday it had run "out of patience" with Washington and warned that it would carry out a military operation in the region if an agreement on the safe zone was not reached.