Russia has completed delivery of the first shipment of its S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to Turkey and a second shipment is now being planned, Turkish military officials said on Thursday.

Turkey began taking delivery of the advanced Russian air defence system earlier this month, a route taken after Washington initially rejected Turkey's request to purchase Raytheon's Patriot missile system.

Washington in-turn announced it was removing NATO ally Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet programme, following its threats to do so, over what it says are security concerns.

Washington has also threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey, though Ankara has dismissed the warnings, as US President Donald Trump announced that Turkey was treated "unfairly."

Trump blames the Obama administration for the current row over its refusal to ink a deal with Turkey on the Patriot missile system.

At a briefing in Ankara, military officials said on Thursday that Turkey was still discussing where exactly to base the first S-400 shipment.

US concerns dismissed

US officials say they're concerned that the stealth capabilities of the F-35 Lockheed Martin fighter would be jeopardised if deployed together with the S-400s.