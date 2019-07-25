Under the Turkish Presidency Directorate of Communications, a photography exhibition entitled "Akdamar," was unveiled at the Hagia Irene Church in the Topkapi Palace Museum on Tuesday.

Turkish photography artist Izzet Keribar captured the unique nature of Akdamar; his exhibit will be on display for visitors to see through the lens of the famous artist.

The 1,100-year-old Akdamar Church, a medieval Armenian church in Turkey’s eastern Van province, was built between 915 and 921 by architect Bishop Manuel, under the direction of King Gagik I Artsruni.

Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has carried out extensive renovation and restoration work to bring the medieval church back to its former glory.

The opening ceremony kicked off with the film "Hidden Masterpieces of Anatolia Revealed: Akdamar," and was followed by a message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We have protected and preserved the Akdamar Church, which is an important belief centre of the Christian community, especially the Armenian peoples. We have worked diligently to preserve our common cultural heritage and to pass it on to future generations," Erdogan's message read.