The Transitional Military Council (TMC) has followed in the footsteps of its predecessor and perfected the art of coordinated stalling and disappointment. However, unlike the previous regime, it has not been able to normalise its presence in the eyes of the Sudanese people.

My own reservations about the TMC stem from its familiarity. Although made up of loyalists of former president Omar al Bashir, the military junta have attempted to personify themselves as the leaders that will take the country into a new era. What they have actually achieved is the complete opposite.

The massacre on June 3 that claimed over 100 lives and destroyed the peaceful and unifying sit-in in front of the military headquarters in Khartoum, completely obliterated any chance the TMC had in persuading the people of Sudan that they are the saviors of the revolution. June 3, the most violent day since the protests began in December, was a painful reminder that the fight was not over.

Unsurprisingly, the negotiations that had been underway between the TMC and the people’s protest movement, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), came to an abrupt halt after those events. Even in the midst of the military junta’s imposed mass internet blackout, the FFC managed to organise a million-man march on June 30 to commemorate the lives of our martyrs. The millions that took to the streets across the country had two important messages to send to the TMC -- we are not afraid to stand face-to-face with the Rapid Support militias who were responsible for the massacre a few weeks ago and we will continue to call for madaniya (civilian rule). Shortly following the march, the FFC and the TMC re-entered the negotiations that had been prolonged since early April.

My own pessimism and mistrust in the military junta, feelings that have been shared by many young Sudanese people, has led me to remain extremely reluctant to celebrate the political agreement reached between the TMC and the FFC this Thursday. As I turned on my television and watched both parties shake hands while African Union and Ethiopian mediators commended them for reaching such a ‘historic agreement’ I could not help but ask myself some critical questions – does this agreement plan to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the June 3 killings? How much authority will the TMC have? Is there a plan in place to include those who have been historically marginalised and persecuted outside of the affluent capital?

To my expectation, the agreement proved to contain some extremely contentious points. Although it outlines the make-up of the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers and the Legislative Council and provides a time frame for the transitional period, it is nothing more than a framework that has remained silent on some of the most critical details.