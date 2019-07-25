In the mid-1970s, a group of Muslim students in Nigeria went around universities vandalising bars and calling for the implementation of Islamic law. Among the young cadres was a man named Ibrahim el Zakzaky.

Now 66 years old, Zakzaky has emerged as the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN). He's in police custody facing accusations of leading a violent group that has clashed with Nigerian law enforcement agencies, including the army, on multiple occasions in the last few years.

But his supporters say the organisation, which is made up of minority Shia Muslims, is peaceful and has been targeted for upholding religious beliefs that differ with the Sunni principles on semantics. Zakzaky’s health is failing and he’s not been given proper medical attention, his daughter said in a recent interview.

Since 2014, Nigerian state forces have killed several hundreds of IMN activists, including Zakzaky’s six sons and senior leaders in his movement. In 2015 alone, more than 300 IMN workers were killed when they tried to block the convoy of the Nigerian army chief.

Almost non-existent just three decades ago, Shia Islam has spread to parts of Africa’s most populated country. And that’s mainly been credited to Zakzaky’s proselytism.

But there was a time when he was a devout Sunni Muslim who aspired to establish Islamic law in Nigeria.

From Zakzaky to Sheikh Zakzaky

Born in 1953, in the old walled city of Zaria, Zakzaky was a restless Sunni Muslim who grew up amid a period of turmoil.

Nigeria gained independence from the UK in 1960 with hopes that its oil wealth would help it progress ahead of its struggling African peers. For many people, especially youngsters, those aspirations were dashed in January 1966 when the military took control of the country in a bloody coup.

Aside from the many ethnicities and languages, Nigeria’s 190 million people are divided between Muslims who live mostly in the north and have long held a grudge against the more prosperous Christians in the south.

For much of their history, Nigerian Muslims have practised moderate Sufi Islam, adopting an inclusive worldview and avoiding rigid doctrines that are prevalent in Saudi Arabia. By the time Zakzaky enrolled in the University of Ahmadu Bello - named after a prominent Muslim leader of the North - in Kaduna state, political Islam was making inroads.

The ideology espoused by Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood seeped into several Muslim majority countries. The group - the Muslim Student Society (MSS) of Nigeria - which attacked wine shops in universities during the 1970s was also inspired by the Muslim Brotherhood.

El Zakzaky rose swiftly through the MSS’s ranks and became its secretary general.

“He is a charismatic leader and an eloquent speaker who knows how to move a crowd and inspire young people,” says a Nigerian history professor who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.

“He understood the passion, aspiration and dream of Northern Nigerian youth in the 80s and 90s.”

Nigeria remained under the control of successive military regimes up until 1999, albeit for a brief period of 1979-83 when democracy was restored for a few short years.

That was also the time Nigeria, which is Africa’s largest oil producer, suffered from rampant corruption. There was a growing anger against the established elite, which consisted of military officials.