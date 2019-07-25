Egypt's immigration minister is facing criticism following a speech in Canada in which she appears to suggest that people who criticise the country should be killed.

"Anyone who says anything about our country, what happens to them?" Nabila Makram asked during a private party for Egyptian diaspora members in the Canadian economic capital Toronto.

"We cut," she said, raising her hand to her throat in a move that triggered laughter in the room but also raised concerns that she was condoning violence.

Mohamed Kamel, a member of the board of directors of the Egyptian Canadian Coalition for Democracy, told Radio-Canada on Tuesday that the remarks were "very dangerous and unacceptable."

"It reminds us of the Jamal Khashoggi case," he said, referring to the Saudi journalist who was murdered and dismembered last year at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul.