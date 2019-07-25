Solidarity between Turkey, Malaysia and Pakistan is necessary for the unity of the Islamic world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said addressing a joint news conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad on Thursday.

Mohamad echoed the statement saying, “Cooperation between Malaysia and Turkey will help to relieve the Muslim Ummah from being subjugated by others."

"If you look at the past, Turkey was the saviour of the Muslim Ummah in those days, but for reasons that few are able to understand we now have no Muslim country to stand up and protect us, but that doesn't mean that this should be forever," said Mohamad.

Visa-free travel to Russia

Following a journalist's question, Erdogan touched upon visa-free travel to Russia, saying it was the fruit of both countries' friendly relations.

"The Russian move allowing visa-free travel to Turkish citizens is a result of warm relations and dialogue," Erdogan said.