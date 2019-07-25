Mesut Ozil and Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac escaped unhurt after an attempted carjacking by knife-wielding attackers in North London on Thursday, British media reported.

The Dail Mail website said former Germany international midfielder Ozil was driving his black Mercedes when the car was boxed in by motorbike riders wearing helmets.

A video clip accompanying the story showed Bosnian defender Kolasinac, who was a passenger, outside the vehicle and confronting the attackers.

Ozil was shown in a photograph talking to police outside a Turkish restaurant. The paper said waiters and chefs had rushed to the players' aid.

"Ozil looked absolutely terrified, as anybody would after being chased by men with knives," witness Azuka Alintah told the website.