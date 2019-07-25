WORLD
Arsenal's Ozil and Kolasinac escape knife-wielding attackers
Arsenal footballers fought off car-jackers in a terrifying ordeal in north London which was captured on video and circulated on social media.
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during a football match Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - April 24, 2019. / Reuters
July 25, 2019

Mesut Ozil and Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac escaped unhurt after an attempted carjacking by knife-wielding attackers in North London on Thursday, British media reported.

The Dail Mail website said former Germany international midfielder Ozil was driving his black Mercedes when the car was boxed in by motorbike riders wearing helmets.

A video clip accompanying the story showed Bosnian defender Kolasinac, who was a passenger, outside the vehicle and confronting the attackers.

Ozil was shown in a photograph talking to police outside a Turkish restaurant. The paper said waiters and chefs had rushed to the players' aid.

"Ozil looked absolutely terrified, as anybody would after being chased by men with knives," witness Azuka Alintah told the website.

"He looked like he was running for his life. And I suppose he was."

Arsenal said both players were fine and the incident was being treated as a "private matter".

Police said they were called out shortly after 1700 local time after reports of an attempted robbery.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car," a spokesman said.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and traveled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers. There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue."

